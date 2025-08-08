10-year-old Canadian tourist drowns off Phuket

Rescue workers at Phuket's Kata Beach. (Photo: The Kusoldham Phuket Foundation)

PHUKET - A 10-year-old Canadian girl has drowned off Kata Beach after being caught in strong waves whilst swimming with her family on Thursday evening.

The Kusoldham Phuket Foundation was alerted at around 4pm that a family of five tourists were in trouble in the water off Kata Beach in tambon Karon.

Four members of the family were pulled to safety, but the young girl went missing.

Rescue divers rushed to the area, supported by local police, tourist officers, district officials and the child's relatives.

Search teams split into two groups – one scouring deep water areas near Koh Pu island and another focusing on the shallows off Kata Beach, where the water was waist to chest deep.

The rescue officers retrieved the girl's body. (Photo: The Kusoldham Phuket Foundation)

The girl's body was found at 7.55pm and returned to her devastated family.

Police said the Canadian family had flown in from Malaysia on Wednesday for a two-month holiday in Thailand.

The tragedy unfolded when powerful waves caught the family off guard whilst they were enjoying an evening swim. Four managed to get back to shore safely, but the youngest was dragged out to sea by the strong current.