Pattaya police arrest suspect for defrauding Russian tourist of nearly B1m

The 43-year-old suspect confessed to police officers to having defrauded the Russian tourist. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

On Thursday, Pattaya City Police Station announced that they had apprehended Mr Put Prathumtong, a 43-year-old suspect identified as LGBTQ+, at an apartment complex. The police seized evidence including a diamond ring and pawn tickets for gold necklaces, with a total value of nearly one million baht. These items were reported stolen from a Russian tourist.

Police said the victim was Mr Konstantin Gushcin, aged 54, of Russian nationality. He reported to the authorities that he had been drinking heavily and had fallen asleep by the roadside in Pattaya city during the early hours of Wednesday. Upon waking, he discovered that his possessions — including gold jewellery, pendants, and cash — amounting to nearly one million baht, were missing.

The Russian victim, Mr Konstantin Gushcin, filed a report with the police. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

The victim subsequently filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police. Following an examination of CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect, who was dressed as a woman. She was seen observing the intoxicated victim by the roadside, taking advantage of the situation to befriend him and subsequently steal his belongings without his knowledge.

Through analysis of the CCTV footage, officers were able to trace the suspect’s escape route and locate her at an apartment not far from the scene of the incident.

CCTV footage was used to trace the suspect’s escape route. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

The suspect has been taken into custody along with the recovered items and handed over to investigators for further detailed questioning. Meanwhile, the authorities are coordinating to recover and return some of the stolen property, which had been pawned by the suspect, to the rightful owner.