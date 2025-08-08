Mother demands justice after toddler severely injured by older pupil at school

Listen to this article

CHAIYAPHUM - A mother is pursuing legal action after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted by a 6-year-old classmate at a private school, leaving the toddler with extensive injuries across her body.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.30am on July 29 at a private school in tambon Ban Lad Yai, Muang district, Chaiyaphum province.

Ms Kanchanaporn, the child's mother, said her daughter was in a pre-nursery class when the older girl from nursery year 3 allegedly attacked her.

The toddler sustained bruising and wounds across her body, with facial swelling and bruising, plus multiple large wounds on her torso, arms and shoulders.

The child has been receiving both medical treatment and psychiatric care due to the physical and psychological trauma from the attack.

Following a police report, mediation talks were held at the local police station on Aug 1. The mother demanded 1 million baht compensation from the school for her daughter's physical and mental rehabilitation, but the school offered 5,000 baht.

The mother also sought 300,000 baht from the parents of the child who allegedly carried out the attack, but they offered 3,000 baht.

She rejected both offers as inadequate given the extent of her daughter's injuries.

The mother said that since the incident happened, the other child's parents have never once visited or called to ask about her daughter's condition.

She criticised the school's response, saying only the class teacher and five other staff members had visited on Aug 1 and 3.

The mother claimed the headteacher had never contacted her or visited her daughter, and had described herself as a former lawyer whilst arguing that the mother's Facebook posts seeking justice – though not naming the school – had damaged the institution's reputation because the school uniform was visible in photos.

Ms Kanchanaporn has vowed to pursue the case through the courts to protect her daughter's rights and called for both the school and the other parents to take proper responsibility. She hopes the case will serve as a warning to society and educational institutions about the seriousness of such incidents.