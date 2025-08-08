Ex-boxer sets fire to 2 Malaysian tourists in downtown Bangkok

Varakorn Pubthaisong sits on the pavement in front of the Big C shopping centre on Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok after setting fire to two Malaysian tourists on Thursday night. (Photo: Police via Wassayos Ngamkham)

A former boxer and unemployed security guard has thrown thinner at two Malaysians and then set fire to the visitors out of frustration that he was out of a job.

The incident took place at 10pm on Thursday when Varakorn Pubthaisong was behind Ong Yik Leong, 26, and Gan Xiao Zhen, 27, both sitting on the stairs of the Big C shopping centre on Ratchadamri Road, and poured the chemical solvent from a plastic bottle onto them, Lumpini police chief Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno said on Friday.

The two tourists ran away in shock and the suspect chased them before setting fire to them, the officer added.

Pol Col Yingyos said Mr Varakorn tried to escape but was captured by people at the scene.

The tourists were seriously injured. Ong Yik Leong was sent to ICU at Police General Hospital for treatment and Gan Xiao Zhen was at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Pol Col Yingyos said the two were safe and would be asked to provide information to the police as they were in the process of charging the suspect, now in police custody at Lumpini police station.

Mr Varakorn admitted to the police that he was a former boxer and randomly hurt the two Malaysians due to stress after being sacked from work as a security guard, leaving him with no money. He faces an assault charge.