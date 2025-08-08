Hun Sen stripped of Thai honorary degree

Listen to this article

Ramkhamhaeng University has revoked an honorary doctorate awarded to former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen for taking “violent actions against Thais”.

The university council on Friday voted unanimously to revoke the honorary degree in political science it awarded in 2001. The original citation praised Hun Sen’s role in promoting peace and fraternity between the two nations.

However, the council stated that Hun Sen’s recent conduct directly contradicts those values. He has supported and encouraged the use of severe, inhumane armed force against Thai civilians during the recent border conflict, it said.

He was also accused of backing actions that violated Thailand’s sovereignty, sparking armed clashes along the shared border.

The council emphasised that allowing Hun Sen to retain the honour could mislead the public regarding the purpose of awarding such degrees. It concluded that the only way to nullify the original citation was to revoke the award entirely.

The revocation is effective immediately.