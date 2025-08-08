Thai authorities gear up to help evacuees return home

Provincial governors say most border areas now calm, but unexploded ordnance still a concern

Listen to this article

People affected by tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border take refuge at a shelter in Buri Ram province. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Thai authorities are preparing to help thousands of evacuees return home in the coming days as tensions along the border with Cambodia ease.

Surin governor Chamnan Chuentha said on Friday that the situation in most areas along the border had stabilised following the General Border Committee (GBC) meetings in Kuala Lumpur, where the two countries signed a 13-point ceasefire agreement on Thursday.

Transport is being arranged in coordination with shelters and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, with the first phase prioritising bedridden patients and those in need of special care. The return process is expected to take two to three days, said Mr Chamnan.

According to the governor, conditions in Sangkha district have fully returned to normal, while Kap Choeng, once a flashpoint, is also calm.

Minor damage in parts of Prasat district of the province is being repaired. In Phanom Dong Rak, most areas are safe, except Ta Miang and Bak Dai subdistricts, where the military remains on high alert.

Mr Chamnan said he hopes the state of emergency will be lifted soon so that rehabilitation can begin. He also urged the government to provide urgent income support for farmers whose livelihoods have been disrupted.

In neighbouring Buri Ram, governor Chaiwat Chuntirapong has not yet authorised a full return, especially for vulnerable groups, pending confirmation from the 2nd Army Region. This comes despite the ceasefire agreement.

Many residents, however, have already begun returning on their own. In Ban Kruat district, which was heavily hit, more than 240 artillery and rocket impacts were recorded. Most unexploded shells have been disabled, but some remain.

Deputy Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakphanich said he had asked the acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai to assign police and village security teams to protect evacuees’ property.

He warned residents not to return prematurely due to the danger of unexploded ordnance, and has authorised local authorities to decide on returns without having to wait for central government approval.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health is also providing mental health support for Border Patrol Police officers, who have reported high stress levels. It is also monitoring environmental hazards in the conflict zones.

At least 3,000 sets of N95 masks and basic medicines are being distributed to frontline staff and residents, while water sources are being inspected to prevent disease outbreaks.

Mr Phumtham is scheduled to visit Si Sa Ket on Saturday with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to inspect damage at key sites and meet evacuees.

Mr Phumtham stressed that his visit should not burden the military, which is currently focused on its duties.

He said he would also visit the crowded evacuation centres to observe conditions. Although the government has not yet issued a blanket order for people to return, he has instructed the 2nd Army Region to coordinate with the four provincial governors to determine when the residents can safely return home.

Meanwhile, a cabinet committee will visit 12 shelters in Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday and Sunday to assess damage for a second round of aid covering homes, farms and livestock, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.