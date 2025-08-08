Cannabis edibles producer raided after toddler intoxicated

Listen to this article

Police raided an illegal cannabis edibles maker in Khlong Sam Wa district of Bangkok, seizing cannabis-infused jellies and cookies worth an estimated 900,000 baht.

The raid on Thursday took place in a house located in tambon Bang Chan, said Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Buppasuwan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD).

Police arrested one man identified as Sutthiphon, 22, an employee responsible for cultivating and maintaining cannabis plants on the site.

The investigation was initiated after a report in early July about a two-year-old girl who became drowsy and required hospitalisation after consuming jelly suspected to contain cannabis. (Story continues below)

Cannabis-infused jellies and other items are seized during a police raid on a house in Khlong Sam Wa district of Bangkok. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Medical diagnosis confirmed the child had suffered an altered state of consciousness due to cannabis intoxication.

Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak said the three-storey house had been modified with spaces to cultivate cannabis plants and produce dried cannabis flowers. The bathrooms were being used to prepare and experiment with recipes for cannabis jellies and cookies.

Authorities said the site operated without any proper licensing and failed to meet health and safety standards. Mr Sutthiphon said the operation had been running for around two years.

Police have initially charged Mr Sutthiphon with offences under the Food Act and the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act.

The seized products included 230 cannabis-infused jellies, 162 cannabis-infused cookies, 3.5kg of dried cannabis flowers and 54 cannabis plants.

They will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for further analysis. Should any other controlled substances be detected, further charges will be filed accordingly, the police said.