Conflict sees exodus of needed workers

At least 300,000 registered Cambodian migrant workers have returned to their home country amid border tensions, prompting growing fears of labour shortages in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, especially in border provinces, according to the Migrant Working Group (MWG).

Adisorn Kerdmongkol, coordinator of the MWG, said the real number of Cambodian migrant workers returning home could be significantly higher when including unregistered and informal workers.

The exodus has been triggered by growing unease following recent border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, he said, adding that despite doubts among workers over whether the Cambodian government can offer sufficient jobs or pay upon their return, many still chose to leave Thailand.

Their return, according to Mr Adisorn, stems from a lack of clear communication and assurances from Thai authorities regarding their safety and legal protections amid the dispute.

The departure of workers is already affecting the agricultural sector in provinces such as Chanthaburi, which depends heavily on seasonal Cambodian labour, causing farmers to begin feeling the strain, he said.

Mr Adisorn said the MWG agrees with a proposal to import workers from Sri Lanka to replace these Cambodian workers. However, the more important thing is to stop the exodus to prevent Thailand from experiencing a sudden workforce shortage, he said.

Meanwhile, Sahassawat Kumkong, a People's Party MP for Chon Buri, said in recent days that he had heard from a broad range of businesses in Thailand's eastern provinces which have reported a rapid and unexpected decline in Cambodian workers.

Saritpong Kiewkong, chairman of the House committee on labour and a Bhumjaithai Party MP, said the National Security Council has confirmed the scale of the outflow, adding that at its peak, between 30,000 and 40,000 Cambodian workers have been returning home each day since July 24.

There are still currently around 1.5 million Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand, but estimates indicate that the total number may have exceeded 2 million before the recent departures, he said.