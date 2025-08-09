Cops nab 3 over ill-gotten call centre scam money

Chiang Mai: Two Chinese nationals and a Thai suspect have been arrested in connection with a cash-withdrawal scheme for a Chinese call centre scam gang.

Pol Lt Gen Kritthapol Yisakhon, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, said yesterday the arrests at a prominent shopping mall in central Chiang Mai on Thursday were the result of joint efforts between the Cyber Crime Suppression Centre and regional intelligence units.

The suspects were named as Qin Long, 29, and Zhang Luping, 30, both Chinese nationals, while a Thai woman was only identified only as Sudarat, 40, from Sukhothai province. All were wanted under warrants issued by the Chiang Mai Provincial Court.

Mr Qin and Mr Zhang face charges of public fraud, computer crime, and facilitating financial transactions linked to cybercrime. Ms Sudarat is accused of allowing her bank accounts to be used for similar offences.

Police seized over 1.14 million baht in cash, five mobile phones, three bankbooks, and two ATM cards. The money was allegedly withdrawn from mule accounts created by scammers to receive funds from victims deceived via call centre scams, fake investment schemes, and fraud. The suspects were tracked following an investigation into unusual cash withdrawals, said Pol Lt Gen Kritthapol. Authorities discovered the group withdrawing large sums at a local bank branch in the Central Chiang Mai Airport shopping centre.

Further checks revealed the funds originated from multiple victims, including one who transferred over 538,000 baht to Ms Sudarat's account.