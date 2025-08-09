Six nabbed in Saraburi forest land scam

Five Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) officials and a tambon chief have been arrested for their alleged roles in illegally issuing land ownership documents to benefit private investors who encroached on protected forest land in Saraburi.

The arrests came during an operation yesterday led by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in coordination with Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division, and Thanadol Suwannarit, legal adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The operation targeted Alro's provincial office in Saraburi, where officials allegedly abused their authority to issue Sor Por Kor 4-01 land documents for areas that are legally protected forest. These documents were used to support the construction of Phu Nab Dao Café & Glamping, a luxury resort and cafe in Muak Lek district.

The six suspects are Vichayut Detchotivirul, 42, a senior surveyor at the Alro's Saraburi office; Arun Sreenatam, 56, a legal officer at the same office, Banjong Pongnan, former director of the Saraburi land reform office, currently stationed in Nong Bua Lamphu; Kittiwut Sapthasewee, acting director of legal affairs at the Saraburi office, who surrendered himself to police; Phonkrit Sukhpaet, an assistant surveyor at the Saraburi land reform office and Sippakorn Gojinok, 57, the kamnan headman of Nong Yang Suea subdistrict in Muak Lek district.

These officials have been accused of colluding to sign off on false land use certificates, certifying applicant eligibility without proper vetting, and conducting sham land surveys to allow for encroachment and subsequent development of forest areas for private business interests.

Pol Lt Col Siripong Sritula, acting deputy secretary-general of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), said the roots of the case date back to 2015, when the PACC and the Royal Forest Department filed criminal charges against five individuals for forest encroachment in Saraburi. The court later sentenced all five to prison terms.

However, after completing their sentences, the same five individuals were controversially allocated plots of land by the Saraburi provincial agricultural land reform office, said Pol Lt Col Siripong, adding the irregularity of this allocation prompted a deeper investigation.