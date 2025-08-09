Cyber cops send leaked Hun Sen audio file to OAG

Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen, who is currently the Senate President and five-star General, speaks to soldiers during his visits of armed forces stationed along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province on June 26. (Pool photo)

Cyber crime police have submitted their investigation file on a leaked audio clip linked to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen's order to target political dissidents in Thailand to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), to determine whether it is a criminal case committed outside the country.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 (CCID1), said on Friday that the 50-page report was based on evidence submitted by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party.

In June, Pol Gen Sereepisuth lodged a complaint with police against Hun Sen after he was heard in a leaked audio clip ordering the murder of his political opponents in Thailand. The audio recording was first released by Al Jazeera.

In it, Hun Sen can be heard ordering Khleang Huot, the deputy governor of Phnom Penh, to orchestrate the murder of Lim Kimya, a former Cambodian opposition MP. He was gunned down in Bangkok in January this year.

Cambodian opposition activist Phorn Phanna, who was featured in the Al Jazeera report, was assaulted by a group of Khmer-speaking men in Rayong in August 2023.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said the evidence submitted by the leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party was related to the assault on Phorn Phanna, who reportedly fled to the US to seek asylum.

He said Hun Sen's alleged action is deemed a violation of Section 116 of the Criminal Code, which is subject to a maximum jail sentence of seven years. Based on the police investigation, Khleang Huot, is not currently in Thailand. He said the OAG will determine if it is a criminal offence, and an arrest warrant will be issued, and Interpol will be asked to issue a red notice if the suspect is overseas.

Deputy OAG spokeswoman Thitiwadee Sinthawanarong said the OAG will first examine if the case is an offence committed outside the kingdom before considering if there are grounds to bring the case to court.