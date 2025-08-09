PM backs SRT claim to disputed plot

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has reaffirmed that the disputed land at Khao Kradong in Buri Ram was legally granted to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) by a royal decree issued during the reign of King Rama VI.

Mr Phumtham, also acting prime minister, responded publicly yesterday to Chanin Kanhirun, a legal representative for those affected by the disputed land, who on Thursday asserted that no royal decree or legal act, including the 1921 Rail and Highway Management Act, granted this land to the SRT.

Mr Chanin also said the SRT's claims are based on limited court rulings and do not override the rights of legitimate landholders. He also claimed the railway map used to support the SRT's case was drawn up solely for temporary rock transport and held no legal authority.

In response, Minister Phumtham insisted the royal decree clearly established SRT ownership.

"Any claim contradicting royal intent must be carefully examined. If people have acquired land legally, the justice system will handle it. No one is being treated unfairly," he said.

He added that most current claimants were corporate entities, with few local residents involved.

Mr Phumtham also rejected allegations that the royal decree lacked proper mapping, saying the SRT maintained the map had always existed, though minor boundary disputes might remain.

"The central area clearly falls under the royal grant. [Minor boundary disputes] are for the justice system to decide," he said.

On threats of lawsuits from private companies seeking substantial compensation, Phumtham remarked, "If they have been trespassing on SRT land, why should the state pay for damages? We are acting under Supreme and Administrative Court orders. If following the law is wrong, so be it."