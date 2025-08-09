Pichet Chuamuangphan's removal as an MP over a budget violation could have dire consequences for many more lawmakers v Bhumjaithai vows to go after 'cobras' within the party after 3 MPs broke ranks during a vote on the controversial casino issue

Listen to this article

Pichet: Lost deputy speaker role

Tip of the iceberg?

The recent disqualification of Pheu Thai MP, Pichet Chuamuangphan, for violating Section 144 of the constitution has drawn renewed attention to the 2025 budget expenditure examination process, with political observers saying that it could lead to a potentially seismic political shake-up.

Section 144 prohibits members of parliament from altering or adding an item or amount to the budget bill in a way that constitutes a direct or indirect misuse of budgetary funds.

Mr Pichet, who represented Chiang Rai's Constituency 7, was disqualified on Aug 1 by the Constitutional Court, which ruled that he had violated the charter by diverting state budget allocations for use in his own constituency. The court ruling, which also effectively stripped him of his deputy speaker role, banned him from running for office for 10 years.

According to observers, the case against Mr Pichet looks to have far-reaching implications, as the same rule could apply to other lawmakers and cabinet ministers who supported the budget expenditure for the 2025 fiscal year.

Under the bill, funds worth 35 billion baht, which were originally allocated for debt repayments to state-run banks, were redirected to the government's flagship digital wallet scheme, a move seen by critics as constitutionally dubious.

A petition was lodged with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to delve into the matter by former Democrat Party MP Charnchai Issarasenarak, former senator Somchai Swangkarn, and former adviser to the Constitutional Drafting Committee Jade Donavanik.

The complaint targets current and former cabinet members under the previous administration led by Srettha Thavisin, along with MPs and senators who voted for the bill.

The 3.75-trillion-baht budget bill for the current fiscal year was accepted by the House for deliberation in its first reading in parliament on June 21 last year.

Before the second reading, the cabinet led by then prime minister, Mr Srettha, decided that 35 billion baht should be taken from a budget reserved for debt payment to state-run banks under Section 28 of the Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act. It was diverted to a central fund to finance the 10,000-baht cash handout scheme.

The House budget committee endorsed the move, although the constitution explicitly prohibits such reallocations. A total of 309 MPs, 175 senators, as well as 72 members of the committee that scrutinised the current budget bill, voted for the bill in its second and third readings last year.

Olarn Thinbangtieo, deputy dean of Burapha University's Faculty of Political Science and Law, said the ruling against Mr Pichet demonstrates constitutional standards and political accountability and will leave no room for accusations of double standards or political bias.

The 309 MPs, 175 senators, and 72 budget committee members could face political and legal consequences similar to those suffered by Mr Pichet should the commission forward the budget bill scrutiny case to the Constitutional Court and the court applies the same criteria across the board, he said.

And although the prospect of mass disqualifications could create a period of political uncertainty, Mr Olarn said he believed it presents an opportunity for a fresh start in politics.

A mass purge would render the legislative branch unable to function, while the government would be left in a power vacuum.

In this scenario, all ministry permanent secretaries would need to be appointed as caretaker ministers and one among them would be selected to serve as an interim prime minister to run state affairs until it is suitable to dissolve the House and call a new general election.

According to Mr Olarn, an unelected, interim cabinet would likely lack legitimacy to govern effectively and with many politicians barred from contesting elections, political parties would be forced to search for new faces.

Politicians have failed to truly serve the public interest and have stayed in their positions for personal gain, while even the opposition has shown ineptitude or a lack of will to keep the government in check, according to the analyst.

In Mr Olarn's view, the current group of politicians, regardless of party, have disappointed the people.

"Those in the government have prioritised personal or partisan interests over national ones. Even the opposition has failed to oppose effectively. They deserve to be swept off the stage together. New faces would be a much better hope for politics," he said.

The NACC's preliminary investigation into the Section 144 case is expected to conclude by today. If the commission finds enough grounds, it can submit the case to the Constitutional Court, which is expected to spend up to 15 days considering the case before delivering a ruling.

Snakes and charmers

Striking back at "cobra" charmers in politics was never about sweet revenge, until after the Bhumjaithai Party left the Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Chaichanok: Strikes out at 'cobras'

In a stern statement issued recently, Chaichanok Chidchob, MP for Buri Ram and secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), reaffirmed that three of its MPs intentionally voted against the party's resolution to withdraw the draft bill on integrated entertainment complexes, made controversial by a clause legalising casinos.

He declared that if wrongdoing is confirmed, the party will expel the three MPs and pursue legal action against them.

Mr Chaichanok insisted on clarifying the situation to counter any misunderstanding. He noted that the three MPs -- Chookan Kunwongsa (Nakhon Phanom), Prapha Hengphaiboon (Kalasin), and Orauma Boonsiri (Bueng Kan) -- sat apart from their fellow party members during the vote, in what he reckoned was a sign of estrangement.

Mr Chaichanok said he believes the "renegade votes" were a deliberate act, despite the MPs claiming it was a "voting error".

He expressed doubts about their claim, but acknowledged the party's need to follow due process and investigate thoroughly.

"This issue is bigger than just a typical "cobra" case," Mr Chaichanok said, referring to the Thai political term for lawmakers who betray their party by voting against its decisions or defecting for personal gain.

The MPs in question voted in favour of withdrawing the draft bill on entertainment complexes, which contradicted the official BJT stance. Though Mr Chaichanok said MPs are entitled to their own views, he stressed that the party would question them in upcoming meetings to determine if their actions stemmed from genuine intentions or other motives.

He warned of recurring "cobra" incidents, especially during periods of government instability, where political manoeuvring and inducements become more prevalent.

"Thanks to this situation, we now see more clearly who among us places personal gain or money above the nation, religion, and monarchy," he said, adding that removing such individuals is crucial to shaping the BJT into a principled political institution.

Currently, the three MPs have been barred from party activities, similar to a previous case involving MP Ekarat Changlao of Khon Kaen. Mr Chaichanok refrained from delivering a final verdict, but underscored that such actions are consistent with the party's core stance.

The BJT secretary-general admitted that "there's no way to fully prevent cobras", because the ultimate decision lies with individual MPs. He was responding to a query as to whether the party had plans to implement safeguards against future betrayals.

However, he urged MPs to think carefully about whether their choices serve the public interest or self-interest. Accepting money, he warned, would contradict that public mandate.

On financial inducements, he revealed preliminary conversations with one of the three MPs, but insisted the internal investigative committee would handle the matter discreetly to avoid leaks.

While rumours swirled that six other Bhumjaithai MPs were offered eight-digit sums to defect, Mr Chaichanok said no solid evidence had emerged, and all parties must be treated fairly.

"If there's clear evidence, they will be expelled, and legal proceedings will follow," he asserted, though each case will be judged on its own merits.

A source said the BJT's internal investigation would likely expose a plot by any party wanting to lure away the three MPs. If solid evidence of such a scheme is obtained, the BJT would gain the upper hand, placing it a position to lodge legal action against that party that might well lead to its eventual dissolution.

The term "cobra" in Thai politics became popularised during the 1997 parliamentary crisis.

Then-prime minister, Samak Sundaravej, leader of the Prachakorn Thai Party, coined it to describe MPs who defied the party by backing Chuan Leekpai of the Democrat Party as prime minister.

The late premier had likened their double-crossing act to the fable about a cobra that bites the hand of the farmer who feeds it. It is an allegory that caught on and became shorthand for party disloyalty.

In the political context, "cobra" behaviour is not limited to voting against the party line. It often includes defecting to other parties for personal or factional gain, especially during volatile political periods such as party dissolutions, like those of Thai Rak Thai (2007), Future Forward (2020), and Move Forward (2024), which forced MPs to realign to preserve their status.

The term also applied to instances of slim-majority governments, such as during the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration (2019–2023), where just a few defectors could tilt the parliamentary balance.

"Cobras" also lurk when there are weak party structures, where many parties lack ideological cohesion or enforceable discipline.

Experts agree that "cobra" is not just a term of rebuke -- it has come to symbolise systemic issues in Thai democracy -- opportunism, weak institutional loyalty, and the dominance of personal over public interest.

As political uncertainty continues, especially under coalition governments with fragile majorities, more "cobra" incidents are likely, according to experts. Unless structural reforms are introduced to strengthen party discipline and reduce incentives for defection, the pattern will persist.

The experts said Mr Chaichanok's forceful statement, therefore, is not only about punishing three MPs -- it is a warning about a system where political loyalty remains negotiable, and public trust is constantly under threat.