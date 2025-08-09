Diplomacy vs daggers drawn

Scholars weigh in on the kingdom's best path forward amid border clashes, writes Jutamas Tadthiemrom

War veterans gather at Victory Monument on Aug 4 to honour soldiers who defended the country during recent border clashes with Cambodia. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

For over a century, tensions with Cambodia have flared intermittently and have often been left unresolved due to Thailand's traditionally non-assertive approach, which has prioritised peacekeeping and conflict avoidance over direct engagement.

These passive policies, while aimed at preventing escalation, have inadvertently allowed disputes to fester.

In more recent history, the Chatichai Choonhavan administration (1998-1991) attempted a shift, employing trade as a diplomatic tool with the slogan "turn battlefields into marketplaces".

However, this economic pragmatism often clashed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official stance of not "inviting the enemy home", revealing inconsistencies within Thailand's strategic messaging.

The public forum "Thailand–Cambodia Conflict: the Reflection of Thai Politics and Foreign Affairs in the Current Geopolitics", recently hosted by the Faculty of Political Science at Chulalongkorn University (CU), brought together four prominent scholars in international relations to evaluate Thailand's strategic posture amid growing regional tensions.

Military in charge

Prof Thitinan Pongsudhirak, from CU's Department of International Relations at the Political Science Faculty, said Thailand has a unique opportunity to leverage global developments, such as changes in US trade policies under the current Trump administration, to ease tensions.

However, he cautioned against any breach of ceasefire agreements, emphasising that global scrutiny -- especially under volatile US foreign policy -- could quickly shift against the kingdom.

He also raised concerns over Thailand's internal civil-military divide.

Following the leak of a controversial voice clip involving Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Thai military has reportedly been acting without government oversight, conducting operations independently of ministerial coordination.

In contrast, Cambodia's military strategy is seen as tightly controlled by its civilian leadership.

This imbalance underscores the fragility of Asean as a regional bloc, particularly when member states are involved in direct or indirect hostilities.

"The withdrawal of the Shinawatra family from the political frontline has, paradoxically, benefited both Thailand's national interest and their personal reputation," he said.

Prof Puangthong Pawakapan, also from the Department of International Relations, said Thailand's foreign policy apparatus lacks assertiveness on the global stage. She recalled the last significant moment of Thai diplomatic leadership: its firm opposition to Vietnam's 1979 invasion of Cambodia and the ousting of the Khmer Rouge.

In 2025, Thailand continues to grapple with how to exit the crisis and find compromise-based solutions stemming from its longstanding border disputes with Cambodia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary (2000) remains a key framework guiding bilateral cooperation, outlining the use of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) as the primary mechanism for resolving territorial disagreements.

Despite the rigidity of potential compromise solutions, Thailand is urged to proceed with restraint -- eschewing hostility or punitive actions -- while upholding the fundamental right to self-defence, she said.

Prof Puangthong added that Pheu Thai's policy focuses on peaceful resolution via diplomatic channels like the JBC, reaffirming its commitment to international law.

"Still, widespread distrust in the government continues to weaken public confidence," she said.

In the longer term, she suggested that shared management of maritime resources could offer a sustainable path forward, particularly in scenarios where Thailand may not prevail through legal channels.

On the military front, Capt Hassachai Mangkang, of the Royal Thai Navy and a lecturer at CU's International Relations Department, analysed the asymmetry between Thai and Cambodian military capabilities.

While Cambodia relies heavily on artillery and has limited drone technology, Thailand boasts superior air power, including precision bombing and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) surveillance.

However, he emphasised that in modern warfare, military might alone does not guarantee success. Operations must comply with international humanitarian law.

Civilian infrastructure cannot be targeted without inviting condemnation, he said. Thailand's air force, he added, has been cautious in target selection to avoid collateral damage and preserve legitimacy.

Instead of focusing solely on military superiority, Thailand should counter Cambodia's powerful narrative strategy, he said.

Capt Hassachai noted that despite Cambodia's weaker cyber and defence capabilities (ranked 95th globally, compared to Thailand's 25th), it has excelled in information warfare, framing itself as a victim of Thai aggression.

Post-Truth Politics Surge

Asst Prof Kasira Cheeppensook, also from CU's Department of International Relations, concluded the panel with an analysis of Thailand's sluggish engagement with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

She noted that under Article 51 of the UN Charter, states are given the right to self-defence but are obligated to report their actions immediately.

Cambodia, in contrast, acted swiftly to internationalise the conflict, bringing the issue before multiple UN forums.

She highlighted the growing prevalence of "post-truth politics", where Thai and Cambodian actors manipulate information to serve nationalistic agendas. Public figures' statements are frequently taken out of context.