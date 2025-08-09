Train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, nine injured

Passengers evacuate after three carriages of the Su-ngai Kolok-Bangkok train derailed in Kui Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, early Saturday. (Photos: Chaiwat Satyeam)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — Nine passengers were injured when a Bangkok-bound train derailed in Kui Buri district early Saturday.

The special express train No. 38/46, consisting of 12 carriages, was travelling from Su-ngai Kolok district, Narathiwat, to Krungthep Aphiwat (Bang Sue) in Bangkok.

Three carriages of 10, 11 and 12 came off track but did not overturn near the Kui Buri railway station around 5am, injuring a monk, a girl and seven women.

Rescuers transported the injured to Kui Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan hospitals. Passengers in nine other carriages were assisted to their destinations by alternative transportation, said railway officials.

Heavy machinery was deployed to recover the derailed train, and the southern train services are now running as usual, but with delays, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).