14-year-old boy tattooed without parental consent

A 14-year-old boy displays his full-body tattoo from a tattoo parlour in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province. (Screenshot)

A father filed a complaint with police against a tattoo parlour in Chon Buri after his 14-year-old son was given a full torso tattoo without parental consent, saying the boy was still innocent and unaware of the impact it would have on his future.

The father and his son, whose names were withheld, were accompanied by a lawyer, Theerawat "Ice" Veerawat, to Phlu Ta Luang police station in Sattahip district on Thursday.

They requested an inquiry into the tattoo parlour located in the area. An initial report said the shop had provided tattoos to several young customers, without verifying their age or requesting parental permission.

Such behaviour was considered to violate legal terms, both for operating harmful business and infringing on children’s rights, the lawyer said.

According to Thailand's Public Health Act, individuals under 18 wishing to get a tattoo must require parental consent.

The father said his son still lacked the maturity to make critical decisions and might not be concerned about long-term consequences. Having a tattoo could limit him from pursuing some careers in the future, he added.

The lawyer said he submitted a petition to police to verify whether the tattoo shop was operating with a valid licence. If any unethical practice is found, he urged authorities to fully pursue legal action to prevent similar incidents from recurring.