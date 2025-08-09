Three soldiers injured in mine blast near Thai-Cambodian border

Phumtham says landmine incident to be reported under Ottawa Convention

Listen to this article

Three injured soldiers are sent to a hospital after stepping on a landmine during a routine patrol along the Thai-Cambodian border in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province on Saturday morning. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Three Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on a landmine during a routine patrol along the Thai-Cambodian border in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province on Saturday morning.

It was the third time in the past three weeks that Thai soldiers have been injured by mines while patrolling in disputed border areas. In the two earlier incidents, the army said the mines had been recently laid by Cambodia.

The latest incident occurred around 10am in the Don Ao-Krissana border area, according to the Second Army Region Operations Centre.

A patrol from Infantry Company 111 was conducting a security sweep to lay barbed wire fencing when the explosion took place.

Led by Sgt Maj First Class Thana Pana and accompanied by two privates, the patrol inadvertently triggered a landmine while inspecting the route.

Sgt Maj First Class Thana lost his left foot in the explosion. Pvt Pakpoom Chaisura sustained injuries to his arm and back, while Pvt Thananchai Kraiwong sustained a concussion and ruptured eardrum.

The wounded soldiers were transported to a local hospital.

The incident came just days after Thailand and Cambodia reached a 13-point ceasefire agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions along their shared border and fostering peace between the two nations.

The agreement was formalised on Thursday afternoon during a special ministerial session of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur, following three days of intensive official negotiations.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Saturday that he had received a report on the landmine blast in Si Sa Ket.

Mr Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister and interior minister, said the incident occurred in an area being cleared to create a passage as part of security measures to prevent illegal crossings.

He expressed sympathy for the injured soldiers and said that details of the incident were being documented and sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be raised under the Ottawa Convention, highlighting the continued presence of landmines in the area.

He emphasised that clearance operations would proceed with caution, referencing Surin province, where more than 400 landmines had already been removed.

He also urged security forces to exercise extreme caution, noting that the blast was linked to intensified clashes and landmine planting. The issue will be discussed at the upcoming Regional Border Committee meeting, where specific locations for joint mine clearance actions will be identified.

Mine clearance is reportedly one of two conditions rejected by Cambodia, but Mr Phumtham said the matter would require further discussion during the meeting.