‘Ghostbuster’ influencer questioned over temple fund misuse

Seksan “Mor Bee” Sapsubbsakul has a large following on Facebook and YouTube because of his claimed ability to communicate with the spirit world. (Photo: Ngom Ngai Style Mor Bee Facebook page)

A Thai influencer famed for his claimed ability to communicate with ghosts is at the centre of a police investigation into misuse of money donated to a temple renowned for its care of HIV patients.

Seksan Sapsubbsakul, also known as “Mor Bee”, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the accounts of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, where he served as a volunteer managing public donations.

The temple in Lop Buri, founded in 1992, is widely known as a refuge for people with HIV and Aids, many of whom spend their final days there because their families have rejected them.

Police say the case first came to their attention in March, when some members of the public expressed suspicions about irregularities in the donation account managed by Mr Seksan.

A subsequent investigation discovered 101 withdrawals from the account, totalling over 200 million baht, said Pol Col Anek Taosuparp, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

He noted one withdrawal of more than 3 million baht, but only 1 million was given to the temple’s 72-year-old abbot and founder, Luang Por Alongkot, Pol Col Anek said.

Authorities are currently examining the money trail and bank statements to verify the true figures, he said.

Mr Seksan reported to the CSD on Thursday, right after he was discharged from receiving treatment at a hospital, and told investigators he had never embezzled money donated to the temple.

All the money he withdrew from the account was given directly to Luang Por Alongkot in cash, which he said was the abbot’s intention. He reportedly submitted documents detailing donations recorded since 2019, when he started to volunteer at the temple.

On Saturday, a lawyer for Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, Kerdpol Kaewkerd, told police that the temple was not involved in any way with misuse of donations. He said that only Mr Seksan and Luang Por Alongkot can clarify matters.

An initial report noted 10 financial transactions made by Mr Seksan, totalling 5.4 million baht, in which the amounts withdrawn did not match the amounts handed over to Luang Por Alongkot, Mr Kerdpol said.

The lawyer said there was clear evidence of Mr Seksan withdrawing money and using it for projects without permission, adding that he had submitted evidence to the police for further investigation.

Mr Kerdpol also said Luang Por Alongkot admitted he had approved some projects without a thorough review of the details because of his trust in Mr Seksan.

Some projects looked like volunteer activities, so the abbot approved them without knowing whether there were financial elements, the lawyer said.

Seksan “Mor Bee” Sapsubbsakul and Luang Por Alongkot, the abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lop Buri province. (Photo: GhostAmbassador Instagram account)

The abbot has since expressed deep concern as the case has had a huge impact on the temple’s image, leading to public suspicion and a significant drop in donations.

This could severely impact the care of 2,000 to 3,000 patients at the temple, Luang Por Alongkot said, adding that if police find any wrongdoing, the temple will proceed with legal action as well.

Luang Por Alongkot said he had discussed the issue with Mr Seksan and would make a clarification to the public in the near future.

Pol Col Anek said the initial findings of the police investigation point to fraud, as the account was clearly designated for temple-related activities and misuse of such funds is a legal offence. Both the temple and donors would have the right to investigate and take legal action, he said.

Police are also investigating the source of money Mr Seksan used to purchase his 30-million-baht luxury residence, and have questioned six individuals closely associated with him.

Mr Seksan gained fame as a content creator specialising in the supernatural and his claimed ability to communicate with ghosts.

He offers theoretical storytelling to his audience, which has earned him a large following on his Facebook page “Ngom Ngai Style Mor Bee” and YouTube channel “GhostAmbassador”.