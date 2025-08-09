Thai gas pipeline under threat from Myanmar rebels

Karen splinter group says it controls 40km stretch of line transporting gas to Kanchanaburi

Members of the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), civilians who became guerrilla fighters after being protesters, are seen on the front line in Kawkareik, Myanmar, on Dec 19, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

A Karen rebel splinter group claims that it controls up to 40 kilometres of a gas pipeline near the Myanmar border, raising concerns that the civil war in Myanmar is beginning to impact Thailand.

Reports on Saturday indicated that fighting between the Myanmar military and Karen separatists has been detected near the border provinces of Tak, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Ratchaburi.

Minority groups in Myanmar have said they have been able to seize several locations from government forces, including a position just 2km from the border with Tak province.

The success of the Karen fighters has been attributed to their use of modern weaponry, including bomber drones.

A high-ranking official of the Kawthoolei Army, Gen So Nur Damia, said that his force had taken control of a natural gas pipeline owned and operated by Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Plc for transporting gas from Myanmar into Kanchanaburi.

According to the general, the group is now in control of up to 40km of the pipeline from the Thai border.

The Kawthoolei Army is reportedly considering whether to shut off or destroy the pipeline, as revenue from the natural gas trade benefits the Myanmar military.

The development has led to concerns that fighting in Myanmar now threatens impacts on Thailand and its businesses.

The Kawthoolei Army, which broke away from the Karen National Union (KNU) in 2022, is one of a handful of splinter groups whose goals are often at odds with the oldest ethnic armed organisation in Myanmar.

The KNU on Friday accused the Kawthoolei Army of ambushing Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) troops in the Dawei area.

Last week, the Myanmar military nominally transferred power to a civilian-led interim government ahead of a planned election later this year, with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing remaining in charge of the war-torn country in his other role as acting president.

Opposition groups have pledged to boycott the poll, while a United Nations expert in June described the exercise as a “fraud” designed to legitimise the junta’s continued rule.