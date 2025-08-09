26 Chinese arrested in raid on loan shark op

Listen to this article

Police raid a luxury villa in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri and detain 26 Chinese nationals suspected of operating an illegal loan sharking business that charged exorbitant rates. (Photo: Chon Buri police)

Twenty-six Chinese nationals have been arrested during a raid on a loan sharking business operating from a luxury pool villa near Pattaya.

Chon Buri provincial police on Saturday reported the arrest in Bang Lamung district following a tip-off.

Authorities raided a private home located in an upscale housing project valued at tens of millions of baht on Friday. The single-storey structure was reported to be surrounded by a fence and surveillance cameras.

Inside were 26 Chinese nationals, 25 men and one woman, all believed to be engaged in an illicit credit business. Initial investigations found that most had entered Thailand on tourist or student visas without work permits.

The suspects reportedly carried out an online lending business targeting Chinese nationals outside Thailand. They admitted to police that they had been lending money at a monthly interest rate of 60%.

Seized evidence included two laptops, 52 mobile phones, 77 sheets of Chinese-language accounting documents and 80,300 baht in cash.

They have been charged with operating a credit business without a licence, being foreign nationals engaging in an occupation without permission and working without work permits.

Two of the suspects were additionally charged with overstaying their visas.

All suspects and evidence were sent to the Pattaya police station for legal proceedings.