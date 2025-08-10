Govt orders border residents to return

A rubber tree was toppled after being hit by a Cambodian rocket in a plantation as villagers returned to their houses in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram, on Saturday. Surachai Piragsa

The government has ordered measures to help ensure the rapid return of border residents and approved more than 117 million baht for village security units.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the acting prime minister, chaired a meeting with the governors of Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces to review the Thai–Cambodian border conflict.

He directed urgent measures to help displaced residents return home, repair damage, and address their physical and mental health needs.

Mr Phumtham outlined five key directives: enable residents' return home with support from central agencies, including the Transport Ministry; coordinate local mechanisms to accelerate the process; survey damage to homes and infrastructure; and give free electricity and water supply for affected households and shelters this month and last.

Military, civilian, and vocational units may assist with repairs using approved budgets and donations.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan said the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) has asked insurers to survey damage and clarify policy interpretations to expedite claims for Thai civilians affected by the clashes.

Authorities will also assess livelihoods and health.