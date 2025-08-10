Phuket pressed to tackle issues vexing tourists

Tourists relax at Bangtao Beach in Cherngtalay subdistrict, Phuket, in April. Molpasorn Shoowong

Phuket must tackle the persistent cannabis odour, lax rental motorcycle regulations and tourist safety concerns that are deterring visitors, local leaders have warned.

Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation president Rawat Areerob shared these concerns with the province's governor Sophon Suwannarat during a meeting on Friday.

Mr Rawat said local tour operators raised three main issues about tourism in Phuket during a recent Thai tourism promotion roadshow in Australia: cannabis odour, inappropriate motorcycle rentals and the lack of direct flights between Australia and Phuket.

The smell of cannabis is pervasive in Phuket, and the Ministry of Public Health has not come up with a clear plan to address the issue, he said.

As for motorcycle rental, he said foreign visitors rent motorcycles without knowing how to ride safely, treating Phuket's roads as a trail ground.

He added Australian tourists strongly prefer direct flights to Phuket.

Mr Rawat also expressed concern over Phuket's image in China.

He urged the media to differentiate between criminal elements such as "call centre" scams and legitimate Chinese tourists.

"If we lump all Chinese visitors into the 'grey' category, they will simply choose to visit Singapore or Japan instead," he warned.

Mr Sophon said the Ministry of Public Health is considering reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic for medical use only.

Phuket has over 1,640 cannabis shops, but without zoning laws or enforcement authority, only public consumption can be penalised under cleanliness regulations.