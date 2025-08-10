Reservoir faces water shortage

Listen to this article

Lam Takhong Reservoir on Saturday. Prasit Tangprasert

The Lam Takhong Reservoir in Sikhiu district, a major water source for five districts in Nakhon Ratchasima province, holds only 15% of usable water, raising urgent concerns over potential shortages.

Sukhon Temyodying, director of the Lam Takhong Operation and Maintenance Project, said on Saturday the reservoir's total capacity is 314 million cubic metres, but the current level of usable water is alarmingly low at just 15%. This shortage results from reduced inflow due to the absence of tropical storms crossing the lower northeastern region this year, he said.

Unlike the 2020–2022 period, there have been no low-pressure troughs over the Khao Yai mountainous area, which is the reservoir's watershed, causing limited water replenishment, he said.

The reservoir supplies water to five districts: Muang, Sikhiu, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So and Chalerm Phrakiat. The project emphasised the need for integrated cooperation, especially involving volunteer irrigation officers acting as local monitors to report issues such as damaged canals and faulty sluice gates, ensuring efficient water management and distribution.

The message was delivered during a meeting on Saturday at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, attended by over 100 people from state agencies, local communities and organisations to strategise on the limited water supply. Officials remain hopeful September will bring low-pressure systems or storms to Khao Yai, increasing reservoir inflow.

"In September, which is the peak rainy season for the Lam Takhong Reservoir, a low-pressure trough or storm is expected to pass over Khao Yai, the watershed area, increasing the inflow of water into the reservoir."