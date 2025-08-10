Civil Aviation Authority to allow agricultural drones

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says it will allow agricultural drone operations from Monday under strict conditions, while maintaining a nationwide ban on other drones until Aug 15 or further notice.

The drone and its operator must be registered with the CAAT, and agricultural flight authorisation is also required. Operators must have no record of violations and may only operate drones on their own or authorised farmland. Flights must be pre-notified at least 12 hours in advance via the CAAT UAS Portal, a designated email, or local authorities.

Operations are limited to between 6am and 6pm, at heights below 30 metres, and strictly for spraying or distributing agricultural substances, water, or fertiliser -- not for photography or surveying.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Saturday that, due to the security impact of the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, strict no-fly zones include restricted or hazardous areas in key locations such as Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ratchaburi, and border provinces including Chanthaburi, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket. The restriction also applies within a 9km-radius around all airports and aircraft landing sites.