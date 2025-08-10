Thai-Cambodian border clash clean-up

Listen to this article

Ticking time bomb: Officials discovered over 240 artillery shells and BM21 rockets which landed on farmland, homes, and roads in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram. Among them, 10 pieces of unexploded ordnance were defused and removed. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

Clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border have dealt a heavy blow to the Northeast's economy, with trade losses in four provinces alone estimated at up to 500 million baht a month.

The border conflict and the closure of several checkpoints since early June had disrupted cross-border commerce, resulting in the losses, says Manatchai Jungtrakool, deputy director of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) Northeastern Office in Khon Kaen.

Before the conflict escalated, Thai-Cambodian border trade averaged 10 billion baht per month. Of this, 95% took place through eastern checkpoints in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

The rest -- worth about 500 million baht per month -- was channelled through northeastern provinces including Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram. These four provinces are now bearing the brunt of halted trade activity, he said.

The impact extends beyond goods, Mr Manatchai noted. Over 10,000 Cambodians typically cross into Thailand each month to access services, including retail and medical treatment.

These activities have also been curtailed, adding to economic hardship. Cross-border agricultural efforts have been disrupted as well, with reports of Cambodian shelling damaging farmland and delaying harvests in affected Isan communities.

Local financial institutions have offered relief measures such as extended loan repayments and additional credit to affected individuals and businesses. The BoT is encouraging residents to contact their local banks for assistance, he said.

Tourism takes a hit, too

The fallout is not limited to commerce. Tourism operators, particularly in provinces near the border, are also feeling the strain as visitor confidence dips.

Nor is the drop in confidence limited to border areas. Thanet Supornsahasrangsi, president of the Tourism Council of Chon Buri, reported a spike in inquiries from prospective visitors, particularly regarding safety in Pattaya and other coastal areas in Chon Buri.

But in eastern border provinces such as Trat and Chanthaburi, hotel bookings have plummeted by 50%, he said.

While the high season, which starts in late November, typically attracts long-haul travellers fleeing cold climates, continued unrest may drive them away, potentially to rival destinations.

The council still sees some positive signs, he said. Chinese tourist arrivals have rebounded slightly. Promotional efforts in Chinese cities have been well received, but border tensions and the strength of the baht remain obstacles to full recovery.

Sinchai Wattanasathorn, a hotel operator in Pattaya, said that while businesses have adapted since the Covid-19 pandemic by reducing staff and cutting costs, a prolonged conflict could necessitate deeper changes.

His Flipper hotel chain reports a 20% drop in tourist numbers during the first six months compared to the same period last year.

"If this border conflict is not fully resolved, we may be forced into a major restructuring," he said, warning an extended slump could threaten the industry's long-term stability.

Labour flows blocked

The border tensions are also disrupting the movement of workers, especially in Trat's Khlong Yai district, where Cambodian labourers -- particularly daily wage earners -- have been allowed to return home but are now barred from re-entering Thailand via permanent checkpoints. This has left local businesses grappling with a sudden loss of manpower.

Pol Col Kittipat Paopiamsap, chief of Trat's immigration office, said several hundred Cambodian workers who used to cross the border daily have now returned to Cambodia and cannot return to Thailand.

Only a limited number of contract workers remain, and further departures are likely as they are not certain if the conflict will erupt again.

"The key signal for improvement would be the reopening of the Hat Lek checkpoint," he said.

"If there is a relaxation allowing goods to be brought into Cambodia, the situation would improve. Until people can move freely for work and tourism, normalcy is out of reach."

Villagers begin returning

Beyond the figures, the conflict has uprooted about 180,000 villagers. Many sought refuge in temporary shelters far from their homes, livelihoods and livestock -- and are now beginning the journey back.

At the shelter at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram's Muang district, villagers who fled the fighting welcomed the outcome of the peace talks and expressed relief at being able to resume their daily routines.

They loaded clothes and belongings onto vehicles for the journey back to Ban Kruat district, one of the areas hardest hit by the fighting. They were eager to tend to livestock left behind for more than two weeks.

However, many remain cautious, doubting whether Cambodia will honour the ceasefire agreement. Despite concerns, they chose to return home to work and repay their debts. They said if fighting resumes, they would evacuate again for their safety.

Aew Kiram, 42, from Ban Kruat, who fled with her husband and children, said the shelter staff cared for them well but it was not the same as home. She felt stressed from being unable to work.

Her main income comes from rubber tapping, earning 5,000–6,000 baht weekly. During the conflict, it dropped to zero, yet expenses and debts persisted, with creditors and car finance companies calling.

She decided to return home to tap rubber and repay her debts despite still doubting Cambodia's sincerity.

Another villager, Winai Takengphon, also returning home with his family in Ban Kruat, said he hoped no further fighting would occur, as the conflict had affected livelihoods on both sides.

"After more than two weeks away from home, I long for our normal life and hope it will return as soon as possible," he said.