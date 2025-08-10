Most respondents trust armed forces when it comes to national interest protection

People trust the armed forces the most when it comes to the protection of the national interest and conflicts with Cambodia, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.
Nida conducted the survey on 1,310 peple sampled nationwide on Aug 4 and 5.
When respondents were asked how they trusted parties’s ability to protect the national interest, it found the followings.
For the armed forces,
- 75.73% of respondents had great trust in them
- 19.31% had fair trust
- 3.66% did not quite trust them
- 1.07% had no trust
For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
- 41.76% had no trust
- 33.28% rather had no trust
- 19.23% fairly had trust
- 4.89% had great trust
For the Thai government,
- 54.58% had no trust
- 29.01% rather had no trust
- 11.45% had fair trust
- 4.66% had great trust.
Respondents were also asked about their satisfaction with sectors’ roles in resolving Thai-Cambodian conflicts.
For the armed forces,
- 75.42% of respondents were extremely satisfied
- 19.85% were fairly satisfied
- 3.36% were quite dissatisfied
- 1.22% were totally dissatisfied.
For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
- 40.31% had no satisfaction
- 33.66% were fairly dissatisfied
- 20.38% were quite satisfied
- 4.81% were very satisfied.
For the Thai government,
- 54.43% had no satisfaction
- 27.40% were quite dissatisfied
- 13.75% were fairly satisfied
- 4.27% were completely satisfied.