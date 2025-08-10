Most respondents trust armed forces when it comes to national interest protection

Thai soldiers install barbed wire to mark the Thai territory at the Chong Aan Mah crossing in Ubon Ratchathani province on Aug 6. (Photo: Second Army Region)

People trust the armed forces the most when it comes to the protection of the national interest and conflicts with Cambodia, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

Nida conducted the survey on 1,310 peple sampled nationwide on Aug 4 and 5.

When respondents were asked how they trusted parties’s ability to protect the national interest, it found the followings.

For the armed forces,

75.73% of respondents had great trust in them

19.31% had fair trust

3.66% did not quite trust them

1.07% had no trust

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

41.76% had no trust

33.28% rather had no trust

19.23% fairly had trust

4.89% had great trust

For the Thai government,

54.58% had no trust

29.01% rather had no trust

11.45% had fair trust

4.66% had great trust.

Respondents were also asked about their satisfaction with sectors’ roles in resolving Thai-Cambodian conflicts.

For the armed forces,

75.42% of respondents were extremely satisfied

19.85% were fairly satisfied

3.36% were quite dissatisfied

1.22% were totally dissatisfied.

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

40.31% had no satisfaction

33.66% were fairly dissatisfied

20.38% were quite satisfied

4.81% were very satisfied.

For the Thai government,