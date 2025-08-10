Poll: Thais trust armed forces the most to protect national interest

Thais trust the armed forces the most when it comes to protecting the national interest and resolving conflicts with Cambodia, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).
Nida conducted the survey on 1,310 peple sampled nationwide on Aug 4 and 5.
When respondents were asked how they trusted parties’ ability to protect the national interest, it found the following:
For the armed forces,
- 75.73% of respondents had great trust in them
- 19.31% had a fair amount of trust
- 3.66% did not particularly trust them
- 1.07% had no trust
For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
- 41.76% had no trust
- 33.28% did not particularly trust them
- 19.23% had a fair amount of trust
- 4.89% had great trust
For the Thai government,
- 54.58% had no trust
- 29.01% did not particularly trust them
- 11.45% had a fair amount of trust
- 4.66% had great trust.
Respondents were also asked about their satisfaction with the same institutions’ roles in resolving the Thai-Cambodian conflict.
For the armed forces,
- 75.42% of respondents were extremely satisfied
- 19.85% were fairly satisfied
- 3.36% were quite dissatisfied
- 1.22% were totally dissatisfied.
For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
- 40.31% had no satisfaction
- 33.66% were fairly dissatisfied
- 20.38% were quite satisfied
- 4.81% were very satisfied.
For the Thai government,
- 54.43% had no satisfaction
- 27.40% were quite dissatisfied
- 13.75% were fairly satisfied
- 4.27% were completely satisfied.