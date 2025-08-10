Police shut down popular pub after drugs found scattered on floor

The Nonthaburi assistant governor led a team to raid a well-known entertainment venue in the Pak Kret area, where about 300 patrons were found. The search uncovered a large quantity of illegal drugs scattered all over the floor. (Photo: Nonthaburi Public Relations Office)

Police in Nonthaburi shut down a well-known entertainment venue in Pak Kret district after a raid uncovered large quantities of illegal drugs scattered across the floor and 16 patrons tested positive for substance use.

The raid, led at 1am on Sunday by Nonthaburi assistant governor Natthadet Kangsukol with district officials and territorial defence volunteers, followed a tip-off that the pub was operating beyond legal hours and allowing drug use inside. The venue, located on Liap Khlong Prapa Road in Ban Mai, was hosting about 300 customers when officials arrived.

Officers detained security guards at the entrance before storming the premises. Patrons who had brought drugs into the pub reportedly panicked and threw plastic packets onto the floor or into ice buckets. Officials collected the drugs as evidence and conducted urine tests, which showed 16 people with positive results for narcotics. They were taken into custody for legal proceedings.

During the operation, an unidentified man attempted to negotiate with officers to halt the inspection, but officials refused. Some customers told authorities the venue was known for staying open until 3am, well past legal closing time. Visitors from other venues allegedly paid an additional 100 baht for a wristband to enter after hours. Staff selling the wristbands were arrested, along with several thousand baht in cash.

Authorities said they would propose closing the pub for five years under National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) regulations, citing violations of operating hours and the failure to prevent drug use on the premises.

(Photo: Facebook สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดนนทบุรี)