Toddler rescued after truck plunges 10m down Chiang Rai hillside

Listen to this article

Rescue workers rushed to save a 1 year 7 months old girl after a 10-wheel truck lost control on a curve and plunged 10 metres down a hillside. The child’s father was seriously injured, while her mother was killed. (Photo: Facebook สมาคมกู้ภัยอัมรินทร์ใต้ตอบโต้ภัยพิบัติเชียงราย)

Rescue workers saved a 1 year 7 months old girl from a wrecked 10-wheel truck that plunged about 10 metres down a hillside in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao district on Saturday night, leaving her father seriously injured and her mother dead.

The accident occurred about 9.20pm on Highway 118 in Mae Chedi Mai, near the Khun Chae National Park office. The Hino truck, reportedly carrying a large roll of cable from Chiang Mai, lost control on a steep downhill curve, smashed through a roadside barrier and tumbled into a ravine. Debris and vehicle parts were found scattered across the road, along with the fallen cable.

Rescue teams from the Sawang Wiang Pa Pao Thammasathan Foundation, police, and disaster response units rushed to the scene. The driver, believed to be the father of the child, was found severely injured near the truck, while the woman, presumed to be the mother, was found dead nearby. The child was trapped in a car seat inside the overturned vehicle.

Workers had to pry open the wreck for 30–40 minutes before pulling the girl out. She showed no serious external injuries but was in shock and crying. First aid was given before she was taken to Wiang Pa Pao Hospital for further examination. The injured man and the deceased woman were later transferred to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Police believe the truck lost control due to the steep downhill curve, causing it to skid off the road. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

(Photo Facebook สมาคมกู้ภัยอัมรินทร์ใต้ตอบโต้ภัยพิบัติเชียงราย)