Thai troops seize 13,000 untaxed cigarette packs hidden in sugarcane field

Burapha Task Force soldiers and excise officials jointly raided and seized untaxed foreign cigarettes hidden near the Khlong Nam Sai canal along the Thai–Cambodian border. (Photo: Facebook สวท.สระแก้ว)

Burapha Task Force soldiers, along with excise officials, seized over 13,000 packs of untaxed foreign cigarettes hidden in a sugarcane plantation near the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province early Sunday.

The joint operation by the Burapha Task Force, the Aranyaprathet Special Task Unit, and the 1204th Ranger Company began around 12.30am during a patrol in the border area. Officers spotted 15 suspicious sacks hidden about 10 metres from the Khong Nam Sai canal, which marks part of the frontier, in Ban Non Khilek, Phansuk sub-district, Aranyaprathet district.

A search revealed a large quantity of untaxed foreign-brand cigarettes, including 4,500 large packs of Mond, 830 small packs of Mond, 770 large packs of Capital, and 6,990 small packs of Oris — a total of 13,090 packs.

The seized goods were handed over to Sa Kaeo provincial excise officials for legal action. Authorities believe the cigarettes were smuggled across the border for sale in local markets, avoiding tax duties. An investigation is under way to identify those behind the smuggling operation.

