Balloon festival draws crowds to Nakhon Ratchasima reservoir

Listen to this article

Two of the dozen giant hot air balloons tower near the main stage at the Sikhio Feel Good Balloon Jam Fest 2025 in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Si Khieu district on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The normally tranquil banks of the Sab Pradu Reservoir in Sikhiu district came alive this weekend as locals and tourists flocked to the “Sikhio Feel Good Balloon Jam Fest 2025”, held to boost tourism and support local businesses.

The event, jointly organised on August 9-10 by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Mittraphap Tambon Municipality, aimed to revive the local economy after a slump in visitor numbers left many vendors struggling.

More than 50 food stalls lined the reservoir’s edge, offering a variety of local dishes, while live music performances added to the festive mood. The main attraction was a spectacular display of dozens of giant hot air balloons in different shapes and colours.

Families arrived with picnic mats and folding chairs to enjoy the cool breeze by the water, capturing photographs and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.