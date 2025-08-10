Bang Phli mall acid attack: ex-girlfriend injures store worker

The rescue team providing aid for the victim (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN - A 21-year-old shop worker suffered severe chemical burns after his former girlfriend allegedly hurled acid at him inside a shopping mall in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, on Saturday morning.

Police from Bang Kaew station were alerted to the incident at around 9.30am and rushed to the scene with investigators and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The victim, identified as Silaphat Ployluan from Nakhon Sawan province, was found sitting on the floor of a men’s restroom with burn injuries on his arms, legs and body. Paramedics called in an advanced life support team from Chularat Suvarnabhumi Hospital to provide first aid before transferring him for treatment under his healthcare entitlement.

Mr Silaphat told police the attacker was his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, identified only as Nicha, also known as Mew. He said he had been stocking shelves when she approached unexpectedly and threw acid at him before fleeing the mall.

According to the victim, the suspect had previously vandalised his car in June, an incident that was reported to police and was still under mediation.

Colleagues and supervisors confirmed to officers that the victim was working as usual when the woman arrived, threw acid at him and caused him to run screaming for help. Staff rushed him to the restroom to wash off the chemical before calling the 1669 emergency hotline.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene and are working to locate the suspect for prosecution.