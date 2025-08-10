Barbed wire blocks Cambodia’s scammers, drug traffickers, illegal immigrants

Listen to this article

Soldiers install barbed wire in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

SA KAEO: Soldiers have laid about 16 kilometres of barbed wire to prevent scammers, drug traffickers and illegal workers from easily crossing the Thai-Cambodian border in the East.

The Royal Thai Army said on Sunday that soldiers from the Burapa Task Force installed 9.8km-long barbed wire along the Phrom Hot Canal at the Thai-Cambodian border in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo on Saturday.

The barbed wire stretched between Aranyaprathet 20 (Khlong Luek Bridge) and Aranyaprathet 31 border checkpoints as the natural landscape along the 9.8km distance facilitated illegal border crossings.

Earlier soldiers had laid barbed wire along a distance of 6.3km between Aranyaprathet 08 and Aranyaprathet 20 border checkpoints.

The army said that the installed barbed wire should limit the illegal movements of some groups of people across the border. They included scammers, illegal migrants and drug smugglers who usually travelled between the two countries through natural crossings in Sa Kaeo.