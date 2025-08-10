Domestic tourism booms over Mother’s Day long weekend

Tourists stroll along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Friday, taking in the lively riverside atmosphere. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects more than 3.16 million domestic trips during the four-day Mother’s Day holiday from Aug 9 to 12, generating an estimated 13.75 billion baht in revenue, with the highest hotel occupancy rate being in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the extended break — boosted by the government’s decision to add Monday, Aug 11, as a special holiday — has sparked strong travel demand, with nationwide hotel occupancy forecast to average 66%.

The central region is set to welcome the highest number of visitors at 898,000 trips, followed by the Northeast with 609,600 and the East with 600,500. Bangkok is projected to lead in tourism revenue at 3.41 billion baht, ahead of the South (2.79 billion) and the East (2.62 billion).

The most visited major destinations are expected to be Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima and Rayong. Popular secondary cities include Lop Buri, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi and Loei.

Provinces with the highest hotel occupancy rates are Prachuap Khiri Khan (88%), Samut Songkhram (82%), Surat Thani (77%), Songkhla (77%) and Phetchaburi (76%). Most of these stays will be driven by domestic travellers.

Travel patterns indicate most Thais will take short trips within their own regions or nearby provinces, often to make merit and pay respect to Buddha images at temples, dine with family, and attend special exhibitions or events marking the 93rd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on Aug 12.

According to the Tourism Council of Thailand, only a small proportion of travellers will venture across regions (9%) or stay overnight (6%). The business sectors expected to benefit most are transport, restaurants, souvenir shops, tour operators and accommodation providers.