Indian man nabbed in Pattaya over fake bank slip at pub

CHON BURI: Pattaya police have arrested an Indian national accused of using a forged bank transfer slip to settle a large food and drinks bill at a well-known Indian pub on Walking Street.

Gurubakshish Singh Kohli, 29, was detained at a hotel in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on Aug 7. He faces charges of falsifying official documents, using forged documents, and ordering food and drinks while knowing he could not pay.

Pol Col Anake Srathongyu, Muang Pattaya police chief, said Mr Kohli visited the pub and, after running up a bill of around 90,000 baht, presented staff with a fabricated payment confirmation. The pub staff later discovered that no money had been transferred and filed a complaint with police.

Pol Col Anake said the suspect claimed it was his first offence, though officers remain sceptical. He urged local business owners to come forward if they suspect they have been targeted in similar incidents.

Mr Kohli is being questioned further before facing prosecution in accordance with the charges.