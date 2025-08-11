BJT calls for update on 2019 land case

The Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) is calling on the authorities to expedite prosecution of a land encroachment case in Nakhon Ratchasima involving a minister from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, as BJT keeps up its campign against its former coalition partner.

Supachai Jaisamut, head of the BJT's legal team, in a Facebook post yesterday, questioned Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai about the status of the long-running case, in which starch factory owner Eiam E-San Tapioca Starch Industry Co Ltd is accused of encroaching on public land in the northeastern province.

The case, which dates back to 2019, lists multiple defendants, including former deputy transport minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol; his wife, Yolada Wangsuphakijkosol, who is also president of the Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Others are their daughter, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who now serves as education minister under the Pheu Thai government; and their other daughter, Weereeya Wangsuphakijkosol.

Mr Weerasak, Ms Yolada and Ms Sudawan served as the company directors between 2009 and 2019.

After 2019, the composition changed with Ms Sudawan and Ms Weeraya as directors, but the former later resigned to take up the ministerial post.

Mr Supachai said the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) took up the case in October 2019 and assigned prosecutors to join the investigation.

Evidence shows the company had excavated three ponds covering over 16 rai on state and communal land without authorisation, he said.

He also criticised the DSI for a lack of progress over the past six years, demanding clarity on whether the alleged offence has ceased and what actions the agency has taken.