Unis urged to revoke Hun Sen's degrees after clashes

Hun Sen (file photo)

Calls are mounting for two universities to revoke Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen's honorary degrees, following Ramkhamhaeng University's move on a similar matter.

Hun Sen recently had his Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in Political Science revoked by Ramkhamhaeng University for taking "violent actions against Thais" in the recent border clashes.

Asst Prof Rathapong Boonyanuwat, former dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, on Sunday praised Ramkhamhaeng University Council's move.

However, Asst Prof Rathapong said Hun Sen was also awarded honorary PhDs by other Thai universities: a PhD in Education for Local Development from Bansomdejchaopraya Rajabhat University in 2006 and a PhD in Political Communication from Krirk University in 2019.

The two universities have yet to step up to address the issue.

"I urge the two universities to do a similar thing as Ramkhamhaeng University to retain the pride and reputation of not only both places but also the country, considering that Hun Sen has now become a threat to the state who disrespected our sovereignty," said Asst Prof Rathapong, referring to Hun Sen's involvement in the border clashes.

Senator Nantana Nantavaropas, a former dean of the Political Communication College at Krirk University who has become ensnared in the degrees debate, demanded the Krirk University Council revoke Hun Sen's PhD in Political Communication.

Sen Nantana has come under fire after a photo of her and a board member of Krirk University, shot in Phnom Penh on the occasion of a degree presentation to Hun Sen six years ago, surfaced online.

The photo was said to have been published on Cambodian government websites.

Addressing the controversy as a "discrediting" attempt, Sen Nantana in a Facebook post said she was ordered by the university council to go to Phnom Penh, hence the photo.

She insisted she had resigned from all her positions at Krirk University after being elected senator and has since held no affiliation with the university.