Govt extols its relief package for locals

Listen to this article

Military personnel hand out candies to children at a temporary shelter in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province on Aug 8. They have also held musical performances to entertain the evacuees during this time. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The government has rolled out a series of measures to help residents displaced by the border tensions with Cambodia, including a two-month suspension of electricity and water fees.

Chanin Rungthanakiat, secretary to the interior minister and deputy spokesman for the Pheu Thai Party, said the government is now focusing on relief measures as the fighting along the border has eased. On Saturday, acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived in Surin to visit shelters for displaced residents. He also met governors from Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Buri Ram to discuss the latest developments along the border.

Mr Chanin on Sunday said Mr Phumtham instructed the governors to enable the return of displaced residents, carry out urgent damage assessment and repairs, help bring down the cost of living, survey affected communities to determine their needs and fairly compensate security volunteers. The Transport Ministry will help provide additional transport, while the Public Health Ministry will arrange ambulances to transport patients and the elderly, said Mr Chanin.

The Department of Local Administration has also been instructed to carry out damage inspections to expedite the distribution of compensation. The governors, he said, have also been ordered to work with state agencies, including the military, vocational colleges, and the Department of Public Works to carry out urgent repairs using advance funds.

A cabinet resolution will also be sought to exempt residents in risk areas from paying electricity and water bills for two months (July–August), he said. Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry will assess locals' health needs, covering residents and frontline personnel including soldiers, police, border patrols, volunteers, and officials, he said.

With regards to compensation for volunteers, cabinet approval will be sought to grant daily allowances of 120–240 baht for Village Security Units and other personnel who assisted during evacuations, Mr Chanin said.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, in his capacity as a member of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Operations Committee, said no clashes occurred along the border from late Saturday to early on Sunday. However, the day before, three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine while on patrol in Si Sa Ket. The incident occurred in Thai territory, suggesting Cambodian forces had planted mines prior to the ceasefire, a violation of the Ottawa Treaty.