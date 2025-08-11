Banks to fund aid efforts

The Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC) is appealing to its members -- including Thai banks operating in Cambodia -- to make voluntary contributions to help civilians who are affected by the conflict along the Thai-Cambodia border.

In a letter titled "Urgent Appeal for Humanitarian Aid for Civilian Victims of Border Clashes", the ABC urged financial institutions under its umbrella, as well as its staff, to donate what they can to help the Cambodian government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the crisis on civilians along the border.

It pledged to work with government agencies to channel the funds and publish daily updates on the total amount raised and distributed. It also said it would also set aside some funds for the cause.

The appeal comes as Thai banks moved to recall staff and close branches near the border in response to heightened security concerns. Thai banks operating in Cambodia include Krungthai Bank (KTB), Kasikornbank (KBank) Bangkok Bank (BBL), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), which operates through its subsidiary Hattha Bank.

Each bank is expected to contribute about US$3,000 (96,810 baht) to the effort, a source said.