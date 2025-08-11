Navy mourns sailor's death

Pattarawut: Worked near the border

The Royal Thai Navy is mourning the passing of Acting Sub-Lieutenant Pattarawut Rattanawong, who died in an accident while preparing weapons during a mission along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province.

Admiral Pasukree Vilairak, a Navy spokesman, said on Sunday the incident occurred on Aug 2 at 7pm while Pattarawut was inspecting weapon readiness.

He sustained severe injuries and was initially sent to a local hospital for treatment, Adm Pasukree said.

Pattarawut was then transferred to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chon Buri, on Aug 7, where medical staff provided intensive care. Despite their efforts, he died on Aug 8.

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, has expressed deep condolences and ordered all necessary arrangements be made.