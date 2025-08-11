Cops target distributors of illegal and dangerous goods

Sasikarn Watthanachan (photo: Government House)

Authorities have seized more than 690,000 illegal and substandard products in a series of high-profile raids in Bangkok, targeting major warehouse networks and retail outlets in an intensified crackdown on unsafe goods.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said on Sunday the "Team Sud Soi" task force, led by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, and permanent secretary Nattapol Rangsitpol joined forces with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to inspect two warehouses in Bang Khun Thian district.

The facilities, linked to key smuggling operations, were allegedly importing non-compliant goods and affixing counterfeit TISI marks.

The first warehouse, operated by HS 138 Co Ltd, contained 42,263 items including light bulbs, fans, irons, Bluetooth speakers, and LED lamps, many lacking TISI certification or bearing fake QR codes.

The second warehouse, run by DS Tools Co Ltd, housed over 600,000 pieces of goods, including shower heads, taps, power plugs, and switches, all failing to meet safety standards or carrying fake certification marks.

In total, 642,000 pieces valued at over 10 million baht were seized, said Ms Sasikarn.

The DSI is treating the case as a special investigation, aiming to dismantle the wider smuggling network.

Mr Akanat said substandard goods pose grave risks such as electrical fires and toxic contamination, while also undermining fair competition.

The ministry plans to strengthen laws, deploy "TISI Watch" scanning technology, and tighten inspections at the source.

Separately, Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho led a joint operation with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and Samphanthawong district officials to raid the "Heng Heng Supermarket" in Yaowarat on Thursday.

The store, already prosecuted three times for mislabelling offences, was found selling more than 50,000 illegal health-related products -- including food, medicines, cosmetics, herbal items, and medical devices -- mostly imported from China without proper authorisation.

The seized goods, worth another 10 million baht, have been handed over to CPPD investigators for legal action.

Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Withid Srisuriyachai warned that harmful contaminants and unsanitary production methods pose a health hazard and ordered nationwide inspections to verify the legality of products before sale.

Both operations underline the government's zero-tolerance stance on hazardous goods and its commitment to safeguarding consumers, he said.