Encroachment near park prompts probe

Prachuap Khiri Khan authorities are intensifying action against forest encroachment covering 4,000 rai in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Veera Khunchairak, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), visited the park yesterday to step up investigations of encroachment within the park and on land held by the Treasury Department in tambon Nong Phlap, Hua Hin district.

A preliminary check found various parties had encroached and occupied land covering a total of 4,074 rai. Of this, 2,850 rai was state property located outside the park, while 1,224 rai was actually inside the park, he said.

"The investigation also revealed part of the land was acquired through purchases at bank foreclosure auctions.

"Large excavators were used to dig and disturb the topsoil over a wide area, with the owner claiming to have obtained permission from the Tambon Administrative Organisation in Nong Phlap. However, checks found no valid authorisation documents," he said.

Authorities have now charged 15 landholders with encroachment and filed legal complaints with Nong Phlap police.

Joint enforcement efforts involve the Department of Special Investigation, military personnel, and the Treasury Department, he said.

The DNP will investigate how the land title deeds were issued to see whether any state officials were involved.

If the land rights were not legally obtained, the department will exercise its authority under Section 35 of the National Park Act to demolish any structures encroaching on forest land without waiting for a court order.

Mr Veera stressed the need for multi-agency cooperation and rigorous action to safeguard Kaeng Krachan forest, adding that it must be preserved for future generations.