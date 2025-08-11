Tourism a mixed bag over holiday

Listen to this article

Tourists arrive in Trat province on Sunday. Jakkrit Waewkhlayhong

Tourist activity was a contrast in opposites on the first day the four-day Mother's Day holiday from Aug 9 to 12, with Koh Kut in Trat bustling while Pattaya in Chon Buri experienced unexpectedly low visitor numbers.

Laem Sok Pier in Trat was crowded as over 600 Thai and foreign tourists boarded ferries to Koh Kut and Koh Mak. Passengers arriving from the islands added to the busy scene, with public buses and shuttle vans filling the area.

Three ferry companies ran a combined total of 10 daily trips, with more than 3,000 passengers expected to travel to Koh Kut and Koh Mak during the long weekend, said Attapol Klintab, manager of Boonsiri Ferry.

Lida Chaiat, a worker at Koh Kood Express Ferry, said visitor numbers were down 20–30% compared with last year, possibly due to concerns over Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

While foreign arrivals remained steady, the drop was mostly among Thai tourists. Local officials say tourist areas in Trat remain safe and unaffected by the dispute.

One visitor from Si Sa Ket, Rungtiwa Potisopha, said she was confident the ceasefire in her province's border area would hold, and encouraged others to visit Koh Kut, emphasising the island's safety and distance from the unrest.

In contrast, Pattaya presented a subdued atmosphere. Reporters noted light traffic and sparse crowds at major attractions, with many local businesses surprised to learn it was a holiday weekend. Operators cited the scorching weather and a prolonged tourism slowdown as possible reasons.

At Na Klua's Lan Po Market, famous for fresh and cooked seafood, stalls reported fewer customers and smaller purchases. Some cooked-food vendors reported no sales during the late morning, though they hoped for an evening upturn.

Along Pattaya Beach, very few beach beds were occupied, and water-sports activities such as jet skis and banana boats were in limited use. Operators said it had been quiet for months.

At Bali Hai Pier, the main departure point for Koh Lan, passenger numbers were far lower than on previous long weekends. Although ferries continued to run, the pier and surrounding streets were noticeably empty once boats had departed.

Business owners in Pattaya warned that if the slow start persisted, the holiday period would remain subdued, contrasting sharply with the lively scenes at Trat's island destinations.