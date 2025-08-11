Rise of the 'Bangkok Dragon'

Listen to this article

The water monitor (Varanus salvator) is now recognised as an emerging species with economic potential. DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL PARKS, WILDLIFE AND PLANT CONSERVATION

A temporary sculpture of the Asian water monitor at Lumpini Park has shone a spotlight on one of Bangkok's most recognisable residents -- the large lizard often seen basking by the park's lakes.

Locally nicknamed the "Bangkok Dragon", the reptile has become a quirky tourist attraction thanks to its calm, non-aggressive nature.

The lizards are not confined to Lumpini Park; they thrive in areas connected to canals and wetlands across the capital, and can even be spotted near Government House. While their population in Bangkok is unknown, authorities frequently receive requests to remove them from private properties.

The Asian water monitor is classified as a protected species under the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act.

However, following a Wildlife Preservation and Protection Committee meeting in November last year, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued a ministerial regulation granting special permission for commercial breeding.

The policy aims to address public complaints while creating economic value.

In July, the committee set a trade price of 500 baht per animal, with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) holding exclusive sales rights.

Chalerm Poommai, director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, said more than 400 water monitors are held at the Khaozon Wildlife Breeding Centre in Ratchaburi province after being captured in public spaces.

"Once the regulation is published in the Royal Gazette, we can start trading them," Mr Chalerm said, adding that over 200 advance orders have already been placed.

Capturing wild specimens will remain illegal and all farmed lizards will be microchipped to verify their origin. Buyers must hold a wildlife breeding or zoo licence. The 500-baht price includes a 100-baht microchip fee, he said.

The DNP also plans to survey wild populations to ensure compliance with Cites (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) regulations, which list the species under Appendix II -- allowing regulated international trade.

In recent years, the species' range has expanded as far north as Chiang Mai, says wildlife researcher Rujira Mahaprom.

He said water monitors play an important role in urban ecosystems as top predators and scavengers, and are harmless to humans, though they can be a nuisance for fish farmers.

Commercial breeding could help manage populations, he noted, stressing the need for accurate population data before introducing wider controls.

The Thai Tanning Industry Association has also welcomed the policy.

Its president, Suwatchai Wongcharoensin, said the lizard's distinctive leather -- resembling a blend of crocodile and snake patterns -- is prized by luxury brands for bags, shoes, and accessories. Currently, the Philippines is the only exporter of Asian water monitors for the global leather trade.

The Kasikorn Research Centre says water monitor skins can fetch between 4,200-14,000 baht per square metre.

The sector could boost exports and offer environmental benefits. Exotic leather exports from Thailand are valued at US$200 million (6.5 billion baht) annually, compared to $600 million for cowhide, with Europe, China, and Japan as major markets.

While the reptile's informal name, tua ngern tua thong ("silver-gold lizard") is widely used, the DNP says its official designation in the protected wildlife list is simply hia.