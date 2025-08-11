Rajavithi Skywalk takes shape

Decade in the making, and already getting a good reception

Listen to this article

An image of the Rajavithi Skywalk ‍connecting Victory Monument to Tuek Chai intersection. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

After nearly a decade of discussion, the Rajavithi Skywalk project has finally taken shape with the driving of its first pile on Aug 8, under the administration of governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

This ambitious piece of infrastructure aims to transform pedestrian movements along one of Bangkok's busiest medical corridors while prioritising a universal design to ensure accessibility and safety for all.

Stretching 1.341km from Victory Monument to Tuek Chai intersection on Rama VI Road, the skywalk will stand 5.5 metres high -- matching the height of typical pedestrian overpasses above Ratchawithi Road -- and link seamlessly with the walkway at Ramathibodi Hospital, Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon told the Bangkok Post.

"The project will include a new pedestrian bridge encircling Victory Monument and will complete the full route around the monument," he said.

With a budget of 467 million baht, the project is managed by Bangkok's Department of Public Works and contracted to IETL Co Ltd, running from April 2025 to April 2026.

Major hospitals, universities, and welfare organisations within the project zone have contributed land along their boundaries to ensure the skywalk's structural piles avoid narrowing already limited sidewalks.

Mr Wisanu said Ratchawithi Road's dense medical facilities attract many elderly and disabled visitors who face difficulties navigating the narrow, unsheltered footpaths.

"The skywalk offers these users a dedicated, safer route that separates medical visitors from the general pedestrian flow, easing congestion and improving comfort," he said.

Designed with universal accessibility in mind, the walkway will be four metres wide and connect efficiently to public transit like the BTS Skytrain and bus services.

People can use the skywalk from the Victory Monument to reach Rajavithi Hospital, Institute of Dermatology, Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, Mahidol University, Phramongkutklao Hospital, the War Veterans Organisation and Foundation for the Blind in Thailand.

"Creating a walkable and pedestrian-friendly city is a key policy of the governor. Since the concept for this project began about 10 years ago, the governor has been determined to see it realised in order to promote walking.

"The development supports pedestrian travel with facilities that accommodate people with disabilities and the elderly," he said.

The elevated structure features a covered roof supported by columns positioned on one side only, preserving openness and ensuring continuous handrails for security. Transparent steel barriers line the walkway, enhancing visibility and deterring crime.

The columns are evenly spaced to streamline construction and avoid blocking building entrances or views. Metal panel cladding offers a clean, modern aesthetic and facilitates maintenance. Stairs and lifts will provide easy access for elderly and disabled users, ensuring the skywalk is genuinely inclusive, he said.

Tanapoom Petchawee, a pedestrian, said the area is densely populated, so many people will benefit from the skywalk.

"People who come to do business in the area will not have to waste time mingling with those who are just there to shop, and can cross the skywalk knowing they have shelter from the elements," he said.

The skywalk may also encourage people to give up their cars as they can walk to wherever they are going without wasting their time in traffic, he said.

"I will give up my car because I regularly visit that area for medical treatment. I often go alone, and the traffic is heavy, with parking difficult."

Nuttana Boonchim, another pedestrian, said the project will make it easier crossing the road. For those travelling to Victory Monument, using the skywalk might save time as the area is usually heavily congested with traffic.

Upon completion, the Rajavithi Skywalk will embody Bangkok's vision to become a truly "walkable, pleasant, and pedestrian-friendly city," said Ekwaranyu Amrapal, BMA spokesman.