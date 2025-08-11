South-bound trains resume normal services after Saturday's derailment

Listen to this article

State railway staff lift a derailed passenger carriage in Kui Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Saturday. Photo by State Railway of Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand has resumed its normal south-bound train services after removing three derailed carriages and repairing damaged tracks in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The SRT said Sunday night that the removal of the three derailed passenger carriages in Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan was complete and the damaged tracks were repaired. All south-bound trains could resume normal operations.

The SRT said that it would thoroughly investigate the derailment to prevent such an incident from recurring.

The derailment happened to the 38/46 train, from Sungai Kolok of Narathiwat to Bangkok, at 5.15am on Saturday. Ten passengers were injured.