British motorcyclist arrested for obstructing Pattaya ambulance

The British motorcylist apologises to police after his arrest in Pattaya early Monday morning. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

PATTAYA - A British man was arrested after zigzagging his motorcycle in front of an ambulance and then colliding with another motorcycle early Monday morning.

Medics from Sawangboriboon Foundation Pattaya said they were on a call, travelling in their rescue ambulance along Thep Prasit Road about 4.30am when a foreigner on a motorcycle cut in front of them.

When the ambulance driver sounded his siren, asking the motorcyclist to make way, the rider responded by zigzagging and raising a finger in the air.

The motorcyclist then accelerated ahead and shortly afterwards collided with another motorcycle. Police were called to the scene and the finger-flipping motorcyclist arrested.

The man apologised and said the ambulance siren had startled him. He promised to pay for the damage to the motorcycle he hit. No one was injured, police said.