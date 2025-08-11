Thailand promises better tourist safety after Malaysian pair torched

Listen to this article

Families of the two Malaysian tourists set on fire in a random attack on Thursday night Arrived in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Tourism and Sports Ministry Facebook account)

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has promised improved safety measures in areas popular with tourists after two Malaysians were set on fire in a random attack by an unemployed man in downtown Bangkok.

The ministry made the commitment in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday. The statement said improved safety measures in tourist areas would bolster the confidence of visitors and local residents alike.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phuak-um, the tourist police chief, echoed the ministry's promise.

Security measures in key tourist areas would be strengthened to boost the confidence of international visitors, he said in a message posted on the tourist police Facebook platform.

The promises follow the shocking attack on One Yik Leong, 26, and his girlfriend Gan Xiao Zhen, 27. They were allegedly burnt by Varakorn Pubthaisong, 30, on Thursday night. He threw thinner over them from a bottle and then chased and set them both on fire.

They were seriously injured and rushed to separate hospitals.

The attacker was caught and held by other people at the scene and handed over to Lumpini police when they arrived.

The couple were attacked while sitting on the stairs of the Big C retail store on Ratchadamri Road in downtown Bangkok - one of the city's most popular shopping areas.

The suspect, a native of Sa Kaeo province and a retired boxer, allegedly told police he acted out of frustration over being unemployed.

Yik Leong suffered second-degree burns to the upper part of his body and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Police General Hospital, where his condition was reported as "stable", Bernama news agency reported, citing Bong Yik Jui, acting charge d'affaires at the Malaysian embassy.

Xiao Zhen suffered second-degree burns over 36% of her face, chest and an arm and was admitted to the ICU at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, according to Malaysian state media.

- Advised against visiting Thailand -

A Malaysian diplomat had visited them both and met with their families, who flew in from Malaysia on Saturday and had already left, the report said.

The two injured tourists had arrived in Bangkok for a vacation only the day before they were attacked, against the advice of the injured woman's father.

"There have been too many incidents in Thailand this year, and I did not feel this was the right time to travel here," Bernama quoted her father, Gan Kin In, as saying.

Seksan Ngaosuwan, an aide to the permanent secretary for tourism and sports, and Pol Lt Gen Saksira, also visited the pair on Saturday.

Their families want them transferred to Malaysia for treatment. The Malaysian government was awaiting the outome of the Thai police investigation, Mr Seksan told Bernama.

However, the two victims would remain under treatment in Thai hospitals for about a month before doctors would consider allowing them to be moved to Malaysia for further treatment.

He was quoted in the ministry's Facebook post as saying the government would seek financial compensation for the two burn victims.

"Malaysia places its full trust in Thai authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation, and will provide full cooperation as required," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack is seen as a major set back to efforts to lift tourism back up to pre-covid levels. Chinese and Malaysians are among the most numerous foreign tourists to Thailand. On the bright side, Thailand has been rated the most revisited destination in Asia for the second year running.

The torching of the two tourists has featured prominently in overseas news reports, not only in Malaysia but also in media outlets such as Hong Kong's South China Morning Post and The Independent in the United Kingdom.