Foreign hawkers leap into sea to flee Pattaya police

Arrested suspects with goods they were hawking to tourists on Pattaya Beach. Some fled into the sea in a futile bid to escape the predawn police raid. The cold eventually forced them back to land. (Photo: Amporn Sangkaew)

Pattaya police have arrested eight foreign nationals hawking goods to tourists in a predawn raid on Pattaya Beach.

Some of the suspects fled into the sea in a futile bid to escape.

The clean-up operation, led by Pol Lt Col Arut Saphanont, deputy chief of Pattaya police investigation, began at 4.36am. It followed complaints from residents about illegal foreign vendors targeting tourists along the beach.

As police moved along the beach area, some suspects panicked and tried to avoid arrest, bolting into the water and swimming out to sea. Police called out for them to return ashore but they initially refused, preferring to remain adrift in the chilly water.

Eventually, the cold proved too much and they swam back to the beach and were immediately taken into custody.

Police said seven of the detainees were Vietnamese and the other was Cambodian. The goods they were hawking to tourists were impounded as evidence.

They now face legal proceedings under Thai law.