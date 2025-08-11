Landslide forces partial closure of park in Chiang Mai

Listen to this article

Three tourist lodges at Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai have been damaged by a landslide and will be closed until Sept 30 for repairs. (Photo: Huai Nam Dang National Park)

Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai has temporarily closed its Doi Kiew Lom viewpoint and some tourist lodgings after a landslide and falling trees damaged the area, park officials said on Monday.

Park chief Nawi Silsupakul said the closure was necessary to ensure tourist safety following the incident on Sunday, when a large tree toppled onto a tourist lodge and damaged power poles near the scenic viewpoint. The accident posed a risk of injury to visitors.

The viewpoint will remain closed until Aug 17 to allow the Provincial Electricity Authority to carry out repairs to the power system.

Online bookings for lodges 103, 104 and 105 at the park have also been suspended until Sept 30. This will allow time for repairs to the damaged buildings and for landscape restoration to ensure the facilities are safe and ready for use.

(Photo: Huai Nam Dang National Park)